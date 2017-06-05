WOOOO!!!! Ric Flair’s stepdaughter will attend the University of Georgia

University of Georgia students should keep an eye out for the “Nature Boy” around campus for the next several years. Legendary pro wrestler Ric Flair said Monday that his stepdaughter, Sophia, will be attending college in Athens. Going To Orientation At UGA pic.twitter.com/fZbX2EKGV1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 5, 2017 Sophia On Her Way To […]

