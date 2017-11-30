WWE’s Kane, running for mayor in Knox County, backs Les Miles for Vols

Combine a grass-eating coach and a wrestler-turned-politician and you’ve got more proof that Tennessee’s hunt for a new head coach has gone way past wacky. WWE superstar Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, endorsed former LSU coach Les Miles for the Vols’ head coaching job on Twitter Thursday: Good friend who works with @CoachLesMiles […]

