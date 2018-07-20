2018 College Football Team Season Win Totals

By National Football Post

Data provided by Bovada.

2018 Regular Season Wins – Air Force Falcons    

Over                                         4½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       4½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Akron Zips

Over                                         4½        (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       4½         (-150, 2/3)

 

 2018 Regular Season Wins – Alabama Crimson Tide        

Over                                         11         (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       11         (-130, 10/13)

(Note: their win total has went up from 10½ since original release)     

 

 2018 Regular Season Wins – Appalachian State    

Over                                         8½        (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       8½         (-150, 2/3)

 

 2018 Regular Season Wins – Arizona Wildcats    

Over                                         7½         (-155, 20/31)

Under                                       7½        (+125, 5/4)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Arizona State Sun Devils     

Over                                         4½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       4½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas Razorbacks            

Over/Under                               5½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas State Red Wolves               

Over                                         8½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       8½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Army Black Knights               

Over                                         7           (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       7          (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Auburn Tigers          

Over                                         9           (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       9          (EVEN, 1/1)

(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Ball State Cardinals            

Over                                         4          (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       4          (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Baylor Bears        

Over                                         6          (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       6          (-130, 10/13)

(Note: their win total has went up from 5½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Boise State Broncos              

Over/Under                               10

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Boston College Eagles         

Over                                         6           (-180, 5/9)

Under                                       6          (+140, 3/2)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Bowling Green Falcons        

Over/Under                               4½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Buffalo Bulls               

Over                                         6½         (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       6½        (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – BYU Cougars             

Over                                         5           (-170, 10/17)

Under                                       5          (+140, 7/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – California Golden Bears      

Over/Under                               6½  

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Central Florida Knights        

Over                                         9½        (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       9½        (-130, 10/13)

(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Central Michigan Chippewas            

Over/Under                               4½

 

2018Regular Season Wins – Charlotte 49’ers            

Over                                         3½        (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       3½        (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Cincinnati Bearcats               

Over                                         5          (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       5          (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Clemson Tigers       

Over                                         10½       (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       10½      (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Coastal Carolina         

Over                                         4          (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       4          (-130, 10/13)

 

2018Regular Season Wins – Colorado Buffaloes               

Over                                         4½         (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       4½        (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Colorado State Rams            

Over/Under                               5½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Connecticut Huskies             

Over                                         3          (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       3          (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Duke Blue Devils    

Over/Under                               6

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – East Carolina Pirates        

Over                                         3½        (+135, 27/20)

Under                                       3½         (-165, 20/33)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Eastern Michigan Eagles         

Over/Under                               5½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida Atlantic Owls         

Over                                         8½        (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       8½        (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida Gators          

Over/Under                               8

(Note: their win total has went up from 7½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida International            

Over/Under                               5

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida State Seminoles      

Over                                         7½        (-190, 10/19)

Under                                       7½        (+155, 31/20)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Fresno State Bulldogs            

Over/Under                               8

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Bulldogs    

Over                                         10½       (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       10½      (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Southern Eagles

Over                                         5½         (-155, 20/31)

Under                                       5½        (+125, 5/4)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia State Panthers       

Over/Under                               4½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets             

Over                                         5½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       5½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Over/Under                               3½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Houston Cougars    

Over                                         8          (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       8           (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Illinois Fighting Illini            

Over                                         4          (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       4           (-150, 2/3)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Indiana Hoosiers    

Over                                         5          (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       5          (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Iowa Hawkeyes      

Over                                         7½        (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       7½        (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Iowa State Cyclones             

Over/Under                               6½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kansas Jayhawks    

Over                                         3          (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       3           (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kansas State Wildcats          

Over                                         6           (-170, 10/17)

Under                                       6          (+140, 7/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kent State Golden Flashes

Over                                         2½        (+105, 21/20)

Under                                       2½         (-135, 20/27)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kentucky Wildcats 

Over/Under                               5½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 

Over/Under                               4½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – UL Monroe Warhawks 

Over/Under                               5½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – LSU Tigers  

Over                                         7          (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       7          (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Louisiana Tech Bulldogs      

Over                                         7          (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       7          (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Louisville Cardinals               

Over                                         7           (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       7          (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Marshall Thundering Herd 

Over/Under                               8

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Maryland Terrapins               

Over                                         5           (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       5          (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – UMass Minutemen

Over                                         5½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       5½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Memphis Tigers      

Over                                         8½        (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       8½        (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Miami Hurricanes  

Over/Under                               9½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Miami Ohio Redhawks     

Over                                         6½        (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       6½         (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Michigan Wolverines           

Over                                         9           (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       9          (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Michigan State Spartans     

Over/Under                               9

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders      

Over                                         7          (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       7           (-150, 2/3)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Minnesota Golden Gophers              

Over                                         6          (+105, 21/20)

Under                                       6           (-135, 20/27)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi Rebels 

Over/Under                               6

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi State Bulldogs 

Over/Under                               8½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Missouri Tigers       

Over                                         6½        (-155, 20/31)

Under                                       6½        (+125, 5/4)

(Note: their win total has went down from 7½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Navy Midshipmen 

Over                                         7           (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       7          (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Nebraska Cornhuskers  

Over/Under                               6½

(Note: their win total has went up from 6 since original release)           

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Nevada Wolfpack  

Over                                         6           (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       6          (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – New Mexico Lobos

Over/Under                               4  

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – New Mexico State Aggies

Over                                         6          (+105, 21/20)

Under                                       6           (-135, 20/27)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – North Carolina State Wolf Pack       

Over                                         7          (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       7          (+110, 11/10)

(Note: their win total has went down from 7½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – North Texas Mean Green

Over                                         8          (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       8           (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Northern Illinois Huskies   

Over/Under                               6½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Northwestern Wildcats       

Over                                         6          (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       6          (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Notre Dame Fighting Irish  

Over                                         9½        (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       9½         (-140, 5/7)

(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Ohio Bobcats           

Over                                         8½        (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       8½         (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Ohio State Buckeyes            

Over                                         10½       (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       10½      (EVEN, 1/1)

(Note: their win total has went up from 9½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma Sooners

Over                                         10          (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       10         (EVEN, 1/1)

(Note: their win total has went down from 10½ since original release)     

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma State Cowboys

Over                                         8          (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       8          (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Old Dominion Monarchs     

Over/Under                               5½  

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oregon Ducks          

Over                                         8½        (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       8½        (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oregon State Beavers         

Over                                         2½        (+105, 21/20)

Under                                       2½         (-135, 20/27)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Penn State Nittany Lions    

Over/Under                               9½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Pittsburgh Panthers              

Over                                         5          (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       5           (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Purdue Boilermakers           

Over                                         6          (+105, 21/20)

Under                                       6           (-135, 20/27)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Rice Owls  

Over                                         3           (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       3          (+120, 6/5)  

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Rutgers Scarlet Knights       

Over                                         4          (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       4           (-150, 2/3)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – San Diego State Aztecs        

Over                                         8½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       8½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – San Jose State Spartans       

Over                                         2½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       2½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – South Alabama Jaguars       

Over                                         4           (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       4          (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – South Carolina Gamecocks

Over                                         7½        (-180, 5/9)

Under                                       7½        (+150, 3/2)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – South Florida Bulls

Over                                         8½        (+105, 21/20)

Under                                       8½         (-135, 20/27)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – SMU Mustangs        

Over                                         5½        (EVEN, 1/1)

Under                                       5½        (-130, 10/13)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Southern Miss Golden Eagles           

Over                                         6½        (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       6½         (-150, 2/3)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Stanford Cardinal   

Over                                         8          (-165, 20/33)

Under                                       8          (+135, 27/20)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Syracuse Orange    

Over/Under                               5½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Temple Owls           

Over                                         6½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       6½        (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Tennessee Volunteers        

Over                                         5½        (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       5½        (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas Longhorns    

Over/Under                               8½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas A&M Aggies 

Over                                         7          (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       7          (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – TCU Horned Frogs  

Over                                         7½        (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       7½        (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – UTEP Miners             

Over                                         2½        (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       2½         (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas San Antonio Roadrunners

Over/Under                               5

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas State Bobcats

Over                                         3½        (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       3½         (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas Tech Red Raiders       

Over                                         6          (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       6          (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Toledo Rockets       

Over/Under                               8

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Troy Trojans             

Over                                         7½        (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       7½         (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Tulane  Green Wave     

Over                                         5½        (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       5½         (-150, 2/3)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Tulsa Golden Hurricane       

Over                                         4           (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       4          (+120, 6/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – UAB Blazers    

Over                                         7½        (+105, 21/20)

Under                                       7½         (-135, 20/27)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – UCLA Bruins              

Over/Under                               5½

(Note: their win total has went up from 5 since original release)           

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – UNLV Rebels  

Over                                         6          (-130, 10/13)

Under                                       6          (EVEN, 1/1)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – USC Trojans              

Over                                         8½        (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       8½         (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Utah Utes  

Over                                         7           (-140, 5/7)

Under                                       7          (+110, 11/10)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Utah State Aggies  

Over/Under                               7½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Vanderbilt Commodores    

Over/Under                               4½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Cavaliers   

Over                                         5          (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       5           (-150, 2/3)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Tech Hokies             

Over                                         8½        (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       8½         (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Wake Forest Demon Deacons          

Over/Under                               6½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Washington Huskies             

Over                                         10½      (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       10½       (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Washington State Cougars 

Over                                         6½        (+120, 6/5)

Under                                       6½         (-150, 2/3)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – West Virginia Mountaineers             

Over                                         7          (-200, 1/2)

Under                                       7          (+160, 8/5)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Western Kentucky Hilltoppers         

Over                                         5           (-150, 2/3)

Under                                       5          (+120, 6/5)  

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Western Michigan Broncos

Over/Under                               6½

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Wisconsin Badgers

Over                                         10         (+110, 11/10)

Under                                       10          (-140, 5/7)

 

2018 Regular Season Wins – Wyoming Cowboys

Over/Under                               6½

 

Note: North Carolina data not provided as team is under investigation

