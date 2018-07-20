2018 College Football Team Season Win Totals

Data provided by Bovada.

2018 Regular Season Wins – Air Force Falcons

Over 4½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 4½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Akron Zips

Over 4½ (+120, 6/5)

Under 4½ (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Alabama Crimson Tide

Over 11 (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 11 (-130, 10/13)

(Note: their win total has went up from 10½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Appalachian State

Over 8½ (+120, 6/5)

Under 8½ (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Arizona Wildcats

Over 7½ (-155, 20/31)

Under 7½ (+125, 5/4)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Arizona State Sun Devils

Over 4½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 4½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas Razorbacks

Over/Under 5½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas State Red Wolves

Over 8½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Army Black Knights

Over 7 (-150, 2/3)

Under 7 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Auburn Tigers

Over 9 (-130, 10/13)

Under 9 (EVEN, 1/1)

(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Ball State Cardinals

Over 4 (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 4 (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Baylor Bears

Over 6 (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 6 (-130, 10/13)

(Note: their win total has went up from 5½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Boise State Broncos

Over/Under 10

2018 Regular Season Wins – Boston College Eagles

Over 6 (-180, 5/9)

Under 6 (+140, 3/2)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Bowling Green Falcons

Over/Under 4½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Buffalo Bulls

Over 6½ (-140, 5/7)

Under 6½ (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – BYU Cougars

Over 5 (-170, 10/17)

Under 5 (+140, 7/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – California Golden Bears

Over/Under 6½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Central Florida Knights

Over 9½ (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 9½ (-130, 10/13)

(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Central Michigan Chippewas

Over/Under 4½

2018Regular Season Wins – Charlotte 49’ers

Over 3½ (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 3½ (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Cincinnati Bearcats

Over 5 (-130, 10/13)

Under 5 (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Clemson Tigers

Over 10½ (-150, 2/3)

Under 10½ (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Coastal Carolina

Over 4 (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 4 (-130, 10/13)

2018Regular Season Wins – Colorado Buffaloes

Over 4½ (-140, 5/7)

Under 4½ (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Colorado State Rams

Over/Under 5½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Connecticut Huskies

Over 3 (-130, 10/13)

Under 3 (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Duke Blue Devils

Over/Under 6

2018 Regular Season Wins – East Carolina Pirates

Over 3½ (+135, 27/20)

Under 3½ (-165, 20/33)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Eastern Michigan Eagles

Over/Under 5½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida Atlantic Owls

Over 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 8½ (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida Gators

Over/Under 8

(Note: their win total has went up from 7½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida International

Over/Under 5

2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida State Seminoles

Over 7½ (-190, 10/19)

Under 7½ (+155, 31/20)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Fresno State Bulldogs

Over/Under 8

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Bulldogs

Over 10½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 10½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Southern Eagles

Over 5½ (-155, 20/31)

Under 5½ (+125, 5/4)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia State Panthers

Over/Under 4½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Over 5½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 5½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Over/Under 3½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Houston Cougars

Over 8 (+110, 11/10)

Under 8 (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Illinois Fighting Illini

Over 4 (+120, 6/5)

Under 4 (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Indiana Hoosiers

Over 5 (-130, 10/13)

Under 5 (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Iowa Hawkeyes

Over 7½ (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 7½ (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Iowa State Cyclones

Over/Under 6½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kansas Jayhawks

Over 3 (+110, 11/10)

Under 3 (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kansas State Wildcats

Over 6 (-170, 10/17)

Under 6 (+140, 7/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kent State Golden Flashes

Over 2½ (+105, 21/20)

Under 2½ (-135, 20/27)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Kentucky Wildcats

Over/Under 5½

2018 Regular Season Wins – UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns

Over/Under 4½

2018 Regular Season Wins – UL Monroe Warhawks

Over/Under 5½

2018 Regular Season Wins – LSU Tigers

Over 7 (-140, 5/7)

Under 7 (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Over 7 (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 7 (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Louisville Cardinals

Over 7 (-130, 10/13)

Under 7 (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Marshall Thundering Herd

Over/Under 8

2018 Regular Season Wins – Maryland Terrapins

Over 5 (-150, 2/3)

Under 5 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – UMass Minutemen

Over 5½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 5½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Memphis Tigers

Over 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 8½ (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Miami Hurricanes

Over/Under 9½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Miami Ohio Redhawks

Over 6½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 6½ (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Michigan Wolverines

Over 9 (-150, 2/3)

Under 9 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Michigan State Spartans

Over/Under 9

2018 Regular Season Wins – Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Over 7 (+120, 6/5)

Under 7 (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Minnesota Golden Gophers

Over 6 (+105, 21/20)

Under 6 (-135, 20/27)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi Rebels

Over/Under 6

2018 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi State Bulldogs

Over/Under 8½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Missouri Tigers

Over 6½ (-155, 20/31)

Under 6½ (+125, 5/4)

(Note: their win total has went down from 7½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Navy Midshipmen

Over 7 (-140, 5/7)

Under 7 (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Nebraska Cornhuskers

Over/Under 6½

(Note: their win total has went up from 6 since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Nevada Wolfpack

Over 6 (-140, 5/7)

Under 6 (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – New Mexico Lobos

Over/Under 4

2018 Regular Season Wins – New Mexico State Aggies

Over 6 (+105, 21/20)

Under 6 (-135, 20/27)

2018 Regular Season Wins – North Carolina State Wolf Pack

Over 7 (-140, 5/7)

Under 7 (+110, 11/10)

(Note: their win total has went down from 7½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – North Texas Mean Green

Over 8 (+110, 11/10)

Under 8 (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Northern Illinois Huskies

Over/Under 6½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Northwestern Wildcats

Over 6 (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 6 (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Over 9½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 9½ (-140, 5/7)

(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Ohio Bobcats

Over 8½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 8½ (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Ohio State Buckeyes

Over 10½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 10½ (EVEN, 1/1)

(Note: their win total has went up from 9½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma Sooners

Over 10 (-130, 10/13)

Under 10 (EVEN, 1/1)

(Note: their win total has went down from 10½ since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma State Cowboys

Over 8 (-140, 5/7)

Under 8 (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Old Dominion Monarchs

Over/Under 5½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oregon Ducks

Over 8½ (-140, 5/7)

Under 8½ (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Oregon State Beavers

Over 2½ (+105, 21/20)

Under 2½ (-135, 20/27)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Penn State Nittany Lions

Over/Under 9½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Pittsburgh Panthers

Over 5 (+110, 11/10)

Under 5 (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Purdue Boilermakers

Over 6 (+105, 21/20)

Under 6 (-135, 20/27)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Rice Owls

Over 3 (-150, 2/3)

Under 3 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Over 4 (+120, 6/5)

Under 4 (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – San Diego State Aztecs

Over 8½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – San Jose State Spartans

Over 2½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 2½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – South Alabama Jaguars

Over 4 (-150, 2/3)

Under 4 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – South Carolina Gamecocks

Over 7½ (-180, 5/9)

Under 7½ (+150, 3/2)

2018 Regular Season Wins – South Florida Bulls

Over 8½ (+105, 21/20)

Under 8½ (-135, 20/27)

2018 Regular Season Wins – SMU Mustangs

Over 5½ (EVEN, 1/1)

Under 5½ (-130, 10/13)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Over 6½ (+120, 6/5)

Under 6½ (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Stanford Cardinal

Over 8 (-165, 20/33)

Under 8 (+135, 27/20)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Syracuse Orange

Over/Under 5½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Temple Owls

Over 6½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 6½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Tennessee Volunteers

Over 5½ (-150, 2/3)

Under 5½ (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas Longhorns

Over/Under 8½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas A&M Aggies

Over 7 (-150, 2/3)

Under 7 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – TCU Horned Frogs

Over 7½ (-140, 5/7)

Under 7½ (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – UTEP Miners

Over 2½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 2½ (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas San Antonio Roadrunners

Over/Under 5

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas State Bobcats

Over 3½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 3½ (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas Tech Red Raiders

Over 6 (-130, 10/13)

Under 6 (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Toledo Rockets

Over/Under 8

2018 Regular Season Wins – Troy Trojans

Over 7½ (-130, 10/13)

Under 7½ (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Tulane Green Wave

Over 5½ (+120, 6/5)

Under 5½ (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Over 4 (-150, 2/3)

Under 4 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – UAB Blazers

Over 7½ (+105, 21/20)

Under 7½ (-135, 20/27)

2018 Regular Season Wins – UCLA Bruins

Over/Under 5½

(Note: their win total has went up from 5 since original release)

2018 Regular Season Wins – UNLV Rebels

Over 6 (-130, 10/13)

Under 6 (EVEN, 1/1)

2018 Regular Season Wins – USC Trojans

Over 8½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 8½ (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Utah Utes

Over 7 (-140, 5/7)

Under 7 (+110, 11/10)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Utah State Aggies

Over/Under 7½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Vanderbilt Commodores

Over/Under 4½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Cavaliers

Over 5 (+120, 6/5)

Under 5 (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Tech Hokies

Over 8½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 8½ (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Over/Under 6½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Washington Huskies

Over 10½ (+110, 11/10)

Under 10½ (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Washington State Cougars

Over 6½ (+120, 6/5)

Under 6½ (-150, 2/3)

2018 Regular Season Wins – West Virginia Mountaineers

Over 7 (-200, 1/2)

Under 7 (+160, 8/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Over 5 (-150, 2/3)

Under 5 (+120, 6/5)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Western Michigan Broncos

Over/Under 6½

2018 Regular Season Wins – Wisconsin Badgers

Over 10 (+110, 11/10)

Under 10 (-140, 5/7)

2018 Regular Season Wins – Wyoming Cowboys

Over/Under 6½

Note: North Carolina data not provided as team is under investigation