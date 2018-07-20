2018 College Football Team Season Win Totals
Data provided by Bovada.
2018 Regular Season Wins – Air Force Falcons
Over 4½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 4½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Akron Zips
Over 4½ (+120, 6/5)
Under 4½ (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Alabama Crimson Tide
Over 11 (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 11 (-130, 10/13)
(Note: their win total has went up from 10½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Appalachian State
Over 8½ (+120, 6/5)
Under 8½ (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Arizona Wildcats
Over 7½ (-155, 20/31)
Under 7½ (+125, 5/4)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Arizona State Sun Devils
Over 4½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 4½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas Razorbacks
Over/Under 5½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Arkansas State Red Wolves
Over 8½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Army Black Knights
Over 7 (-150, 2/3)
Under 7 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Auburn Tigers
Over 9 (-130, 10/13)
Under 9 (EVEN, 1/1)
(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Ball State Cardinals
Over 4 (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 4 (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Baylor Bears
Over 6 (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 6 (-130, 10/13)
(Note: their win total has went up from 5½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Boise State Broncos
Over/Under 10
2018 Regular Season Wins – Boston College Eagles
Over 6 (-180, 5/9)
Under 6 (+140, 3/2)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Bowling Green Falcons
Over/Under 4½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Buffalo Bulls
Over 6½ (-140, 5/7)
Under 6½ (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – BYU Cougars
Over 5 (-170, 10/17)
Under 5 (+140, 7/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – California Golden Bears
Over/Under 6½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Central Florida Knights
Over 9½ (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 9½ (-130, 10/13)
(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Central Michigan Chippewas
Over/Under 4½
2018Regular Season Wins – Charlotte 49’ers
Over 3½ (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 3½ (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Cincinnati Bearcats
Over 5 (-130, 10/13)
Under 5 (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Clemson Tigers
Over 10½ (-150, 2/3)
Under 10½ (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Coastal Carolina
Over 4 (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 4 (-130, 10/13)
2018Regular Season Wins – Colorado Buffaloes
Over 4½ (-140, 5/7)
Under 4½ (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Colorado State Rams
Over/Under 5½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Connecticut Huskies
Over 3 (-130, 10/13)
Under 3 (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Duke Blue Devils
Over/Under 6
2018 Regular Season Wins – East Carolina Pirates
Over 3½ (+135, 27/20)
Under 3½ (-165, 20/33)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Eastern Michigan Eagles
Over/Under 5½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida Atlantic Owls
Over 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 8½ (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida Gators
Over/Under 8
(Note: their win total has went up from 7½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida International
Over/Under 5
2018 Regular Season Wins – Florida State Seminoles
Over 7½ (-190, 10/19)
Under 7½ (+155, 31/20)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Fresno State Bulldogs
Over/Under 8
2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Bulldogs
Over 10½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 10½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Southern Eagles
Over 5½ (-155, 20/31)
Under 5½ (+125, 5/4)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia State Panthers
Over/Under 4½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Over 5½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 5½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Over/Under 3½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Houston Cougars
Over 8 (+110, 11/10)
Under 8 (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Illinois Fighting Illini
Over 4 (+120, 6/5)
Under 4 (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Indiana Hoosiers
Over 5 (-130, 10/13)
Under 5 (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Iowa Hawkeyes
Over 7½ (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 7½ (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Iowa State Cyclones
Over/Under 6½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Kansas Jayhawks
Over 3 (+110, 11/10)
Under 3 (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Kansas State Wildcats
Over 6 (-170, 10/17)
Under 6 (+140, 7/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Kent State Golden Flashes
Over 2½ (+105, 21/20)
Under 2½ (-135, 20/27)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Kentucky Wildcats
Over/Under 5½
2018 Regular Season Wins – UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns
Over/Under 4½
2018 Regular Season Wins – UL Monroe Warhawks
Over/Under 5½
2018 Regular Season Wins – LSU Tigers
Over 7 (-140, 5/7)
Under 7 (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Over 7 (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 7 (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Louisville Cardinals
Over 7 (-130, 10/13)
Under 7 (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Marshall Thundering Herd
Over/Under 8
2018 Regular Season Wins – Maryland Terrapins
Over 5 (-150, 2/3)
Under 5 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – UMass Minutemen
Over 5½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 5½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Memphis Tigers
Over 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 8½ (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Miami Hurricanes
Over/Under 9½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Miami Ohio Redhawks
Over 6½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 6½ (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Michigan Wolverines
Over 9 (-150, 2/3)
Under 9 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Michigan State Spartans
Over/Under 9
2018 Regular Season Wins – Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Over 7 (+120, 6/5)
Under 7 (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Minnesota Golden Gophers
Over 6 (+105, 21/20)
Under 6 (-135, 20/27)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi Rebels
Over/Under 6
2018 Regular Season Wins – Mississippi State Bulldogs
Over/Under 8½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Missouri Tigers
Over 6½ (-155, 20/31)
Under 6½ (+125, 5/4)
(Note: their win total has went down from 7½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Navy Midshipmen
Over 7 (-140, 5/7)
Under 7 (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Nebraska Cornhuskers
Over/Under 6½
(Note: their win total has went up from 6 since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Nevada Wolfpack
Over 6 (-140, 5/7)
Under 6 (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – New Mexico Lobos
Over/Under 4
2018 Regular Season Wins – New Mexico State Aggies
Over 6 (+105, 21/20)
Under 6 (-135, 20/27)
2018 Regular Season Wins – North Carolina State Wolf Pack
Over 7 (-140, 5/7)
Under 7 (+110, 11/10)
(Note: their win total has went down from 7½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – North Texas Mean Green
Over 8 (+110, 11/10)
Under 8 (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Northern Illinois Huskies
Over/Under 6½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Northwestern Wildcats
Over 6 (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 6 (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Over 9½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 9½ (-140, 5/7)
(Note: their win total has went up from 8½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Ohio Bobcats
Over 8½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 8½ (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Ohio State Buckeyes
Over 10½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 10½ (EVEN, 1/1)
(Note: their win total has went up from 9½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma Sooners
Over 10 (-130, 10/13)
Under 10 (EVEN, 1/1)
(Note: their win total has went down from 10½ since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Oklahoma State Cowboys
Over 8 (-140, 5/7)
Under 8 (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Old Dominion Monarchs
Over/Under 5½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Oregon Ducks
Over 8½ (-140, 5/7)
Under 8½ (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Oregon State Beavers
Over 2½ (+105, 21/20)
Under 2½ (-135, 20/27)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Penn State Nittany Lions
Over/Under 9½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Pittsburgh Panthers
Over 5 (+110, 11/10)
Under 5 (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Purdue Boilermakers
Over 6 (+105, 21/20)
Under 6 (-135, 20/27)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Rice Owls
Over 3 (-150, 2/3)
Under 3 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Over 4 (+120, 6/5)
Under 4 (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – San Diego State Aztecs
Over 8½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 8½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – San Jose State Spartans
Over 2½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 2½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – South Alabama Jaguars
Over 4 (-150, 2/3)
Under 4 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – South Carolina Gamecocks
Over 7½ (-180, 5/9)
Under 7½ (+150, 3/2)
2018 Regular Season Wins – South Florida Bulls
Over 8½ (+105, 21/20)
Under 8½ (-135, 20/27)
2018 Regular Season Wins – SMU Mustangs
Over 5½ (EVEN, 1/1)
Under 5½ (-130, 10/13)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Over 6½ (+120, 6/5)
Under 6½ (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Stanford Cardinal
Over 8 (-165, 20/33)
Under 8 (+135, 27/20)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Syracuse Orange
Over/Under 5½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Temple Owls
Over 6½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 6½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Tennessee Volunteers
Over 5½ (-150, 2/3)
Under 5½ (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas Longhorns
Over/Under 8½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas A&M Aggies
Over 7 (-150, 2/3)
Under 7 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – TCU Horned Frogs
Over 7½ (-140, 5/7)
Under 7½ (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – UTEP Miners
Over 2½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 2½ (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas San Antonio Roadrunners
Over/Under 5
2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas State Bobcats
Over 3½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 3½ (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Texas Tech Red Raiders
Over 6 (-130, 10/13)
Under 6 (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Toledo Rockets
Over/Under 8
2018 Regular Season Wins – Troy Trojans
Over 7½ (-130, 10/13)
Under 7½ (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Tulane Green Wave
Over 5½ (+120, 6/5)
Under 5½ (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Over 4 (-150, 2/3)
Under 4 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – UAB Blazers
Over 7½ (+105, 21/20)
Under 7½ (-135, 20/27)
2018 Regular Season Wins – UCLA Bruins
Over/Under 5½
(Note: their win total has went up from 5 since original release)
2018 Regular Season Wins – UNLV Rebels
Over 6 (-130, 10/13)
Under 6 (EVEN, 1/1)
2018 Regular Season Wins – USC Trojans
Over 8½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 8½ (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Utah Utes
Over 7 (-140, 5/7)
Under 7 (+110, 11/10)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Utah State Aggies
Over/Under 7½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Vanderbilt Commodores
Over/Under 4½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Cavaliers
Over 5 (+120, 6/5)
Under 5 (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Virginia Tech Hokies
Over 8½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 8½ (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Over/Under 6½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Washington Huskies
Over 10½ (+110, 11/10)
Under 10½ (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Washington State Cougars
Over 6½ (+120, 6/5)
Under 6½ (-150, 2/3)
2018 Regular Season Wins – West Virginia Mountaineers
Over 7 (-200, 1/2)
Under 7 (+160, 8/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Over 5 (-150, 2/3)
Under 5 (+120, 6/5)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Western Michigan Broncos
Over/Under 6½
2018 Regular Season Wins – Wisconsin Badgers
Over 10 (+110, 11/10)
Under 10 (-140, 5/7)
2018 Regular Season Wins – Wyoming Cowboys
Over/Under 6½
Note: North Carolina data not provided as team is under investigation