2018 NFL Team Schedule

By National Football Post

All Times Eastern (x-subject to change) WEEK 1 Thursday, Sept. 6

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 9

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 10

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 2 Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3 Thursday, Sept. 20

New York Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Byes: Carolina, Washington

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Byes: Chicago, Tampa Bay

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 7

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 6

Byes: Detroit, New Orleans

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Oakland (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 7

Byes: Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers, 9:30 a.m. (London-CBS)

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 22

New York Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 8

Byes: Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m. (London-NFLN)

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 9

Byes: Arizona, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, New York Giants, Philadelphia

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Nov. 4

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 10

Byes: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Minnesota

Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Nov. 11

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 12

New York Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 11

Byes: Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, New York Jets, San Francisco

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Nov. 18

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

x-Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Mexico City-ESPN)

WEEK 12

Byes: Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 25

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 13 Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 2

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14 Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 9

New York Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

x-Pittsburgh at Oakland, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15 Thursday, Dec. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at New York Jets, 4:30 or 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Cleveland at Denver, 4:30 or 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 16

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16 Saturday, Dec. 22

Two games TBD

Sunday, Dec. 23

New York Giants at Indianapolis, date & time TBD

Baltimore at Los Angeles Chargers, date & time TBD

Jacksonville at Miami, date & time TBD

Washington at Tennessee, date & time TBD

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

x-Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 17 Sunday, Dec. 30

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)