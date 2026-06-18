Former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka retires at 27

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, abruptly retired at age 27.

The outside linebacker signed a one-year free agent deal in March with the Philadelphia Eagles, who put him on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers selected the Washington product with the No. 32 overall pick in that draft. He spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay, appearing in 66 games (45 starts).

Tryon-Shoyinka split his time between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears in 2025.

Should he decide against playing again, his career record will include 160 tackles, 15 sacks, 37 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 82 games.

The Eagles filled his roster spot on Tuesday by signing free agent AJ Epenesa, a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills out of Iowa in 2020.

Epenesa, 27, played in 91 games (19 starts) for the Bills. He had 135 tackles, 24 sacks, 53 QB hits, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has four interceptions, returning one 32 yards for a touchdown in 2023.