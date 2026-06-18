Report: Jags make Ross Matiscik highest-paid snapper

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making three-time Pro Bowl selection Ross Matiscik the NFL's highest-paid long snapper, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Matiscik, 29, is signing a two-year extension worth $3.8 million in new money, according to the report. His previous contract, signed in April 2022, was four years for $5.07 million.

Matiscik made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and was an All-Pro first-team pick in 2023 and 2025 and a second-team choice in 2024.

He joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020 and has since played in all 101 regular-season games and three postseason games.