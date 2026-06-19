Bucs DT Vita Vea a 'hold-in' at camp, seeks new contract

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea is a "hold-in" at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp this week.

Vea, 31, is entering the final season of a four-year, $71 million contract and is set to earn $17 million in 2026. None of his 2026 salary is guaranteed.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Vea has been present at practices and observing from the sideline, which prevents him from being fined.

"It's not concerning," Bowles said Wednesday. "We've been through it before. It's part of the business."

Bowles also confirmed that Vea is not injured.

"We're just bringing him in that late," Bowles said. "He's full-speed. He needs to go through training camp, but we don't need to see him right now."

Vea did not participate during optional OTAs this spring and has been training on his own with former Bucs teammate Ndamukong Suh in Portland, Ore., according to ESPN.

Vea started all 17 games last season and posted 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl LV champion has recorded 256 tackles, 35 sacks, 79 QB hits, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 112 games (107 starts) since Tampa Bay drafted him in the first round (12th overall) in 2018.