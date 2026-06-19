Texas A&M adds 5-star LB Kaden Henderson to No. 1 2027 class

Texas A&M landed the commitment of five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson on Thursday, making him the third player ranked No. 1 at his position to join the Aggies' Class of 2027.

The 247Sports composite ranks Henderson as the No. 22 overall player for 2027, the latest high-impact prospect to commit to the nation's top-ranked class.

The Aggies' 2026 class was ranked No. 10 overall.

Henderson, who is 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, plays at Tampa Jesuit in Florida. He chose Texas A&M over LSU and Notre Dame and announced his decision live on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Breaking: Kaden Henderson, the 24th ranked recruit in the 2027 SC Next 300, has committed to Texas A&M, he announced on the @PatMcAfeeShow.



He is the No. 1 ranked outside linebacker in the nation. pic.twitter.com/i7opely5ce — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) June 18, 2026

The Aggies now have six five-star prospects in its class. The others are tackles Mark Matthews and Kennedy Brown, safeties Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, and cornerback Raylaun Henry.

Matthews and Dorsey also are ranked No. 1 at their positions.

Texas A&M has 23 commitments in the 2027 class. Ten of the players are ranked in the top 60 in the nation by the 247Sports composite.

Like Henderson, Matthews is from Florida. Brown and Snell are Texans, Dorsey comes from Georgia and Henry plays in Baltimore.

As a junior, Henderson was limited to about half of Tampa Jesuit's games because of injuries. He still managed 49 tackles (13 for loss), nine sacks and two forced fumbles, according to On3.