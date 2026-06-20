Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell takes No. 11 with A.J. Brown gone

While wide receiver A.J. Brown no longer will suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles, his No. 11 still will be on the field -- albeit on defense.

Per 94 WIP, Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell will change his jersey number from 30 to 11 now that it's available. Campbell wore No. 11 at Alabama before being selected by Philadelphia in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Campbell, 22, recorded 80 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 17 games (10 starts) during his rookie season.

A three-time All-Pro, Brown was traded to the New England Patriots earlier this month in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection.