4-star WR Julius Jones Jr. makes legacy pledge to Notre Dame

Not one but two of Julius Jones' sons -- 4-star wide receiver Julius Jr. and 4-star safety Andre -- are following in his footsteps by committing to play football at Notre Dame.

Both sons announced their commitment to Notre Dame on Monday on a live appearance of "The Pat McAfee Show."

Julius Jones Jr. is the No. 75 player and No. 12 receiver in the 247Sports composite in the Class of 2027, and chose Notre Dame over finalists Miami and Oregon, among a reported 44 offers.

Andre Jones, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, is ranked by 247Sports' composite as the No. 315 player and No. 29 safety in the Class of 2028.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he was teammates with his brother Andre, Julius Jones Jr. is the son of former standout running back Julius Jones Sr., who led Notre Dame in rushing three times from 1999-2003.

"It's just the mystique of Notre Dame -- there's only one in the world," Julius Jones Jr. said on the show. "When I was up there, I felt it, and it felt different from what they can do for me now to when I'm done with football."

Julius Jones Jr., a three-time state champion in high school, delivered an impressive campaign as a junior in 2025, with 58 receptions for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The elder Jones posted 3,018 rushing yards in four seasons in South Bend, highlighted by a 1,268-yard season in 2003, and ranks sixth all-time in rushing yards in school history. He played seven seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.