Ex-LSU, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly joins CBS Sports

You can no longer find Brian Kelly on the bayou or anywhere near South Bend, but the former LSU and Notre Dame coach might turn up at Hawaii, Nevada, or even in DeKalb, Ill., this football season.

Kelly finalized a deal to join CBS and work as a game analyst for Mountain West football broadcasts this season. He was fired by LSU in October after a loss to Texas A&M, ending his time in Baton Rouge midway through the 2025 season with an overall record of 34-14 in four seasons.

Front Office Sports reported Kelly was hired to be part of a three-man broadcast booth.

Under contract at LSU through 2031 at an average annual salary of over $10.1 million per year. His contract called for a payment of over $53 million provided he was seeking employment.

Kelly worked with CBS Sports prior to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Before joining LSU, he coached at Notre Dame from 2010-2021 and was a two-time College Football Coach of the Year. He led the Irish to an official record of 92-39. Kelly also coached at Cincinnati (2006-09), Central Michigan (2004-06) and Division II Grand Valley State (1991-2003).