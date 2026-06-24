Jim Kelly acknowledges he recently had a stroke

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said "everything is good" on the heels of suffering a stroke earlier this spring.

Kelly acknowledged his most recent health scare during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills' new home.

"I had a little setback about a month and a half ago. Had a stroke," Kelly told reporters. "But I spent a few days in the hospital, and right now I feel good. Eyesight's not great. My hearing still (stinks), but that's part of life. It's part of getting old. But I feel really good. Everything (scans) is good, all good.

"I'm very blessed. It's been about a month and a half since my setback, but I feel pretty good. God willing, I'll be here for many years to enjoy it with my grandson."

Kelly, 66, has battled cancer on multiple occasions over the years. He had surgery in 2013 to remove squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone and underwent chemotherapy the following year when cancer was discovered in his maxillary sinus. He also underwent surgeries in 2018 to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Kelly guided the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. He threw for 35,467 yards with 237 touchdowns during 11 seasons with Buffalo. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.