Reports: Jags agree on 3-year, $48M deal with TE Brenton Strange

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year contract extension with tight end Brenton Strange worth up to $48 million, his agents told multiple media outlets on Wednesday.

The deal includes $25 million guaranteed, per his agents Jim Ivler, JR Roggio and Jon Perzley of the New York-based Sportstars.

The contract extension announcement came one day after agents for Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts said the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the second-team All-Pro that includes a reported $36 million fully guaranteed.

The $18 million average annual value in the Pitts contract is the third-highest in NFL history for a tight end behind San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle ($19.1 million AAV) and Arizona Cardinals standout Trey McBride ($19 million). Strange's deal would rank fifth with a $16 million AAV, just behind No. 4 T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million AAV) of the Minnesota Vikings.

Strange, 25, had career highs with 46 receptions on 60 targets for 540 yards and three touchdowns last season, when he started all 12 games that he played. He sustained a quad injury in Jacksonville's 31-28 home victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 6 and went on injured reserve, returning in late November. Strange also started one playoff game and caught two passes for 9 yards.

For his career, Strange has 91 catches on 122 targets for 986 yards and six TDs in 43 regular-season games (26 starts).

Jacksonville selected Strange in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State.