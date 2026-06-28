Texas A&M adds 5-star WR Eric McFarland to booming ‘27 class

Wide receiver Eric McFarland, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027, committed to Texas A&M on Sunday to add another top recruit to coach Mike Elko's eye-catching class.

Texas A&M has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the next cycle, according to both 247Sports and ESPN. McFarland is the sixth ESPN five-star to commit to the Aggies for 2027, which would set a record should all six sign in December.

McFarland is the No. 38 overall prospect and the No. 6 receiver in the class, per the 247Sports composite ranking.

A 5-foot-8, 177-pound wideout at IMG Academy in Florida, McFarland is known for his speed and explosiveness. Georgia and Florida were his other finalists.