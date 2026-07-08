Big 12 notebook: K-State's Collin Klein begins HC tenure at alma mater

As a former Heisman Trophy candidate and Big 12 champion at his new (old) school, Collin Klein would seem to be ideally suited for success as a first-year head coach at Kansas State this fall.

However, at Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, Klein was quick to acknowledge the advantages familiarity with the program will afford him ... while also understanding that those advantages won't matter without proper work and execution.

It's the message he is selling to recruits.

"I tell recruits it's going to be hard," Klein said. "I tell them it's a badge of honor to wear that Powercat. I tell them that the most valuable things in life you're going to have to pay the most for. We're going to make that price really freaking high to play at Kansas State."

Klein is one of four new head coaches to take over in the Big 12 this fall, joining Iowa State's Jimmy Rogers (formerly of Washington State), Oklahoma State's Eric Morris (formerly of North Texas) and Utah's Morgan Scalley.

Scalley, like Klein, is a first-time head coach taking over at his alma mater.

"I don't think even as much as you walk yourself through it mentally, you really even understand until your boots are on the ground and you're in it," Klein said.

In addition to familiarity with the school and the area, Klein also has a previously established relationship with his returning quarterback. As an offensive assistant with Kansas State, Klein recruited Avery Johnson before taking over as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M for the 2024 season.

Johnson is excited to rekindle the relationship on the field.

"Everybody has a newfound energy," Johnson said. "We've all been super grateful for Coach Klein to come back, and I think we're all excited for the season."

--Scalley focused on maintaining Utah standard

Scalley relayed a story about once recruiting Klein when he was a graduate assistant at Utah, noting that Klein somehow left Salt Lake City without an offer despite arriving dressed for success.

"He showed up on campus in a suit and tie," Scalley said, relating that to the quality of individuals roaming the sidelines in the Big 12. "So much respect for the coaches in this league. Really good coaches, good men, and it is a competitive league."

Despite the challenge, Scalley is focused on maintaining the standard of excellence set by his predecessor, Kyle Whittingham, who recorded 18 winning records over 22 seasons.

"It is a responsibility I do not take lightly," Scalley said. "There's something to be said about continuity and believing in a staff and creating a culture."

--Beginning the healing process

Yahoo Sports reported on a recent meeting between league leaders and leadership at Texas Tech following the contentious fight between the sides over quarterback Brendan Sorsby's eligibility.

Sorsby ultimately gave up his fight to play for the Red Raiders over the controversy regarding his admission to gambling around $90,000 on college and professional sports.

Described as "productive, but not over," the talks revolved around the league's ability to field competitive teams within the current college football environment.

Texas Tech board chair Cody Campbell told Yahoo, "We want to find a way to get all other Big 12 schools to elevate themselves. Everybody needs to do some version of what we've done. That's the path forward for this conference. A rising tide lifts all boats. People not on board with that and those that want everyone worse so they can be relatively better, we'll have a problem with those institutions."