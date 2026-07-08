Reports: NCAA opens inquiry into Cincinnati regarding Brendan Sorsby

Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield had no comment on Cincinnati's knowledge of former quarterback Brendan Sorsby's betting habits when asked at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday.

But NCAA officials notified the University of Cincinnati they have a few follow-up questions they want the football staff and administration to answer on that topic.

Cincinnati confirmed the NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to the university focused on Sorsby's time with the Bearcats. He transferred to Cincinnati before the 2024 season from Indiana. He spent two seasons with the Bearcats before leaving as a transfer to join Texas Tech at the end of last season.

"We have had continuous conversations with the NCAA since the initial reports related to impermissible sports wagering began," the university said in a statement. "As we have stated before, we do not believe any athletics official or staff member was aware of any impermissible sports wagering."

Sorsby admitted to a gambling addiction and court records show he made more than $90,000 worth of bets since enrolling at Indiana until the NCAA permanently suspended his eligibility in May.

During his time at Cincinnati, Sorsby made 165 impermissible bets on college and professional sports totaling at least $38,000 in 2024 and bet on the men's basketball team, he admitted.

The NCAA disclosed its investigation showed no evidence Sorsby funded bets or placed wagers on the football team during his two seasons at Cincinnati.

Sorsby appeared to be on track to be on the field with Texas Tech in 2026 when he received an injunction. A lawsuit by the Big 12 for injunctive relief filed in mid-June prompted Texas Tech to release Sorsby from the roster. His bid to enter the NFL with one year of eligibility unused was denied.

However, the NFL ruled Sorsby currently is eligible to enter the 2027 NFL Draft.