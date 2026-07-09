Commanders to retire John Riggins' No. 44 jersey

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back John Riggins' No. 44 jersey will be retired by the Commanders during halftime of the team's home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 8.

Riggins led Washington to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII, earning MVP honors after rushing for 166 yards. He highlighted his night by on a memorable fourth-and-1 play early in the fourth quarter, Riggins bounced outside and down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown.

"Riggo, as many know him, helped define one of the most successful eras in our history," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "He played with a rare combination of physicality, fearlessness and personality that captivated fans and inspired his teammates.

"... Our fans not only admired him, they identified with him. He is authentic, unapologetically himself and deeply connected to the people around him."

Riggins, 76, played nine seasons with Washington and holds franchise records for rushing yards (7,472) and rushing touchdowns (79).

He will be the seventh player in the franchise's history to have his number retired, joining Sammy Baugh (No. 33), Bobby Mitchell (49), Sean Taylor (21), Darrell Green (28), Sonny Jurgensen (9) and Art Monk (81).

Riggins was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.