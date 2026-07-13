Michigan AD Warde Manuel: 'No plans for me not to continue'

While there were multiple media reports Sunday that Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel's job status is in jeopardy after an external investigation into the culture of his athletic department, Manuel doesn't see that happening.

Manuel, who has been AD at his alma mater since January 2016, isn't expecting to be removed from his position when the findings are released in a Michigan board of regents meeting reportedly set to be held this week.

"The president and I have had several great conversations over the past couple of days," Manuel told Yahoo Sports, referring to his relationship with Michigan president Domenico Grasso. "There are no plans for me not to continue to be the athletic director for the near future."

The board will meet Thursday in Traverse City, Mich., to review the findings of a $12 million probe into Wolverines athletics following former head football coach Sherrone Moore's scandal, per the reports.

A university spokesman told multiple media outlets on Sunday that there are no plans to release any materials this week from the investigation by the law firm Jenner & Block and declined further comment.

Manuel, 58, is weighing his options, including retirement, CBS Sports reported. A former defensive lineman at Michigan, Manuel signed a five-year contract extension through June 30, 2030, in December 2024. That extension pays him an annual base salary of $1.9 million, per reports.

If the university terminates him before the end of his contract without cause, Manuel will receive 36 months of severance pay, per multiple reports. Termination with cause would allow the university to not pay him the remainder of his owed salary. The school and Manuel also could agree to a buyout.

Grasso said after the investigation was authorized by the board in December that the probe would expand into "an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department."

Michigan fired Moore for cause on Dec. 10 for engaging in a longstanding relationship with his then-executive assistant, Paige Shiver. On the day he was fired, he allegedly went to her apartment. Shiver told authorities he barged in, grabbed two butter knives and backed her into a corner.

Moore was arrested and spent two nights in jail. The original charges of home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering included penalties of up to five years in prison.

He was sentenced to 18 months of probation with no jail time in April. Moore was also fined more than $1,000 and ordered not to have contact with Shiver, or to use drugs or alcohol during his probation.

The sentencing followed a plea deal in which Moore agreed to plead no contest to new misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. In exchange, prosecutors in Washtenaw County (Mich.) dismissed the previous charges, which included third-degree felony home invasion.

Moore had a 16-8 record at Michigan after taking over for Jim Harbaugh, for whom he served as offensive coordinator. Both he and Harbaugh were embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy involving then-staff member Connor Stalions from the school's 2023 national championship season, with Moore ultimately serving a two-game suspension.

In another scandal, Matt Weiss was the Wolverines' co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and had just completed his second season on Michigan's staff when he was fired Jan. 20, 2023. Weiss has pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to computers. His trial is scheduled for September.

Manuel has never been cited for involvement in any of the scandals.

On his watch, the Wolverines have won national championships in women's gymnastics (2021), football (2023), men's gymnastics (2025) and men's basketball (2026).

Harbaugh left Michigan for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, while men's basketball coach Dusty May exited after the title run to coach the NBA's Dallas Mavericks in June.

Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham replaced Moore in December, and Wolverines assistant basketball coach Mike Boynton Jr. became interim head coach before it was announced he's signed a two-year contract to take over as full-time coach on Friday.