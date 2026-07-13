Rams LT Alaric Jackson won't face felony domestic battery charges

Los Angeles Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will not face felony charges after an arrest on suspicion of domestic battery in June, ESPN reported Monday.

Jackson's case was assigned last week by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for a pre-filing diversion that is an alternative to misdemeanor criminal prosecution, per the report.

The 27-year-old could still face discipline by the NFL according to its personal conduct policy.

Per the police report, Los Angeles police officers responded to Jackson's home in the San Fernando Valley late on the night of June 8. NBC Los Angeles reported the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Jackson engaged in a verbal argument with a woman and allegedly attempted to take a phone out of her hand after he felt she was recording the exchange.

The woman had scratch marks on her arm following the alleged interaction, per the television report.

Bail was set at $50,000, and Jackson was released from the jail in Van Nuys on bond.

Jackson is the blind-side protector of star quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former was signed to a three-year, $56.3 million contract prior to the 2025 season. He played 2024 on a one-year deal after signing his restricted free agent tender the previous offseason.

Jackson has appeared in 57 career games (51 starts) since catching on with the Rams after undergoing undrafted out of Iowa in 2021.

He was suspended two games by the NFL in 2024 for violating its personal conduct policy.

He was also sued last November by a woman who alleged Jackson recorded her without her consent during sex, repeatedly refused to delete the recording and taunted her with it, which she reported to the NFL as well. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed by a federal court in April.