Reports: Former Texas coach Tom Herman joining Florida State staff

Former Texas, Houston and Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman is joining Florida State's coaching staff in an unspecified role, according to multiple media reports Monday.

Herman, 51, was once seen as a rising coaching star, winning the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, when serving as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in its 2014 national title campaign.

He went 22-4 at Houston in 2015-16, including a 13-1 debut season capped off by a Peach Bowl defeat of Florida State. He left for Texas ahead of the 2017 season, but was fired by the Longhorns after four years, amassing a 32-18 record and just one season with more than eight wins.

Herman's last assistant coaching gig was with the Chicago Bears in 2021 as an offensive analyst. He then returned to college in 2023, but was fired after two seasons at Florida Atlantic with a 6-16 record.

He's set to join a Florida State staff in need of a bounce-back in 2026. Head coach Mike Norvell enters the season on the hot seat after going a combined 7-17 in the two seasons since an undefeated Florida State team was left out of the College Football Playoff in 2023.