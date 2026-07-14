Brian Kelly open to coaching return: 'Lot more to give'

Brian Kelly is not ready to declare his coaching career finished.

The former Notre Dame and LSU head coach said he remains open to several possibilities, including taking an assistant or coordinator position after more than three decades leading his own programs.

"I don't think I've closed any doors in my own mind," Kelly said during an appearance on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast. "And I think that's the most important thing. I'm very open-minded about what the opportunities might be for me. I have a lot more to give."

Kelly, 64, was fired by LSU midway through his fourth season in Baton Rouge last October. He has spent the months since focusing on his health and reconnecting with former players and coaches, something the pace of running a major college program rarely allowed him to do.

His offseason stops have included a visit with Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who previously worked for Kelly at Notre Dame. Kelly also plans to return to Grand Valley State, where he began his head coaching career and won two Division II national championships.

A visit to Notre Dame is also expected. Kelly coached the Fighting Irish from 2010-21 before leaving for LSU while Notre Dame was still in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Kelly said he wants his return to South Bend to demonstrate support for current coach Marcus Freeman and the direction of the program.

"I just want to show that I have 100% faith and confidence in what they're doing and how they're doing it," Kelly said. "Not that they need me to validate in any way."

Kelly praised Freeman for succeeding in one of college football's most demanding jobs despite having no previous head-coaching experience. He identified Freeman's willingness to listen and adjust as one of his greatest strengths.

Kelly, who owns a 200-76 career Division I record with stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU, is expected to remain connected to the sport through broadcasting during the 2026 season, calling Mountain West games for CBS. It gives him an opportunity to study how college football continues to change before deciding whether to return to the sideline.

He said a future job would not necessarily have to come as the head coach of a national championship contender. After 35 seasons running programs, Kelly appears willing to consider a different role if the right opportunity emerges.