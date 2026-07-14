NFL suspends Cowboys DE Charles Snowden 3 games

The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Charles Snowden for the first three games of the 2026 regular season on Tuesday.

NFL Network reported the suspension is related to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Snowden, now 28, was arrested while a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2024 and charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor as a first-time offender. Las Vegas police said his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit after he was found asleep in his SUV.

He initially pled not guilty, but in January entered a no-contest plea. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and attend coroner's and DUI courses. The charge will be reduced to reckless driving on the condition that he completes his plea agreement.

Snowden played 15 games with nine starts at defensive end for the Raiders last season, making 28 tackles with three sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and one interception.

He has career totals of 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, six passes defended and one interception in 33 games (18 starts) for the Chicago Bears (two games in 2021) and Raiders (2024-25). He also spent time in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.

Snowden was waived by the Raiders in May and signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cowboys on June 18.

He is allowed to participate in all preseason activities, including training camp and games, with the suspension taking effect when rosters reduce to 53 players.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 13 with a visit to the New York Giants, followed by a home game on Sept. 20 against the Washington Commanders and a Sept. 27 clash with the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.