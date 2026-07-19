Cardinals scouting director to appeal NFL's gambling suspension

Two days after Arizona Cardinals director of college scouting Ryan Gold was suspended indefinitely by the NFL, his attorney responded, calling the allegations "blatantly false" and stating that they would be appealing the ruling.

On Friday, the league took the action after determining that Gold had disclosed confidential draft details and placed wagers involving football games. The NFL did not state to which parties that Gold had provided the information.

The league revealed that Gold disclosed inside information regarding Arizona's 2026 draft picks prior to their announcement. Additionally, investigators discovered he took part in parlays involving NFL and college football games.

The suspension took effect immediately, but an appeal is permitted.

"Ryan Gold has been an outstanding NFL executive for over a decade," attorney Mike Caspino said in a statement on Sunday. "The accusations made by the league regarding his participation in prohibited gambling activities are blatantly false. We have demanded an appeal and we look forward to clearing his good name."

Caspino claimed that Gold's wife, Jennifer, was making $10 weekly bets with a group of high school friends on parlays and that Gold played no role in that activity.

He added that Gold did not know whom the Cardinals were selecting because only team owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort knew and did not share that information.

NFL rules prohibit league and club employees from betting on sports, assisting others with wagers or providing information that is not available to the public.

"Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected," the NFL said in Friday's statement, "the league takes any violation of the gambling policy with the utmost seriousness."

The league said its investigation included interviews and a review of electronic records. It found no evidence that any Cardinals player, coach or other employee knew about or participated in Gold's actions. There was also no indication that a play or game had been compromised.

The Cardinals on Friday issued a statement saying they "fully support the league's decision in this matter." They removed Gold's bio from the team's official website.

Gold was entering his 13th year with the organization and his second as director of college scouting. He was promoted to the position in June 2025 after three seasons as Arizona's assistant director of college scouting. He previously spent four years with the organization as a college scouting coordinator.