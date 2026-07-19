Saquon Barkley, family unharmed after home break-in

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley and his family were the victims of an attempted burglary of their suburban Philadelphia home early Saturday morning, according to the Tredyffrin Township Police Department.

Barkley and his family were unharmed in the incident, which occurred around 5 a.m. Officers were dispatched to Barkley's home to a burglary-in-progress call, according to Capt. Tyler Moyer. When the officers arrived, the alleged suspects had already fled the scene.

At least one of the suspects was inside the house while Barkley and his family were home. Police are looking for at least two suspects and released a photo of a white SUV they believe is connected to the alleged crime.

"They were home, and fortunately, as you know, with any situation like this, our main concern is that the residents of that home at the time were unharmed, which they were," Moyer said. "They were fine afterwards, obviously unsettled, as anyone would be."

Chester County (Pa.) detectives are assisting the Tredyffrin Township PD on the case, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

"We are incredibly grateful that the Barkley family was not injured during this incident," the D.A.'s office said in a statement posted to social media. "We are asking the public to help us identify those responsible by checking any home security cameras for suspicious activity in the area around 5:00 a.m. If you saw anything unusual or have video that may assist investigators, please contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department immediately."

With several professional athletes targeted for thefts in recent months, the Tredyffrin Township PD will contact federal authorities to determine if there's a connection involving Barkley's home.

"We will look at all angles of this because we know, obviously, it's been all over the news in the past few years about different professional athletes' homes getting burglarized," Moyer said.