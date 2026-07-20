Ex-Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell arrested in Canton, Ohio

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell was arrested over the weekend in Canton, Ohio.

He still was being held Monday in the Stark County jail on a warrant out of Michigan over child support payments, according to multiple reports.

Bell's attorney, Thomas Shaffer of Uniontown, Pa., told the Canton Repository that his client is "inaccurately" being charged based on the salary he received as an NFL player.

"Six months ago he cashed in an NFL pension to pay $50,000 in child support for that child. His guidelines are still inaccurately being deemed based on his NFL salary and his professional boxing career," Shaffer said. "This is a revolving door because he pays a number that doesn't reflect his true income. The issue will never end. The court needs to reflect his true income."

Bell, 34, was arrested Saturday after an autograph-signing appearance at a mall in Jackson Township, Ohio.

A second-round draft pick by the Steelers out of Michigan State in 2013, Bell played five seasons with the Steelers before sitting out the 2018 season in a contract dispute. He continued his career with the New York Jets (2019-20), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021).

Bell made three Pro Bowls, earned two All-Pro first-team selections and produced three 1,000-yard seasons with the Steelers.

He retired with 9,843 yards from scrimmage (6,554 rushing and 3,289 receiving) and 51 touchdowns in 96 career games (81 starts).

After football, Bell went 2-1 as a professional boxer from 2022-24.