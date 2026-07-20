Former Bucs S Jordan Whitehead cleared to play

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, whose career has been put on hold since he was injured in a two-vehicle car crash in early 2025, has been cleared to resume football activities, per a Monday report from NFL Network.

A member of Tampa Bay's 2020 Super Bowl-winning squad, Whitehead was cleared to restart his career following neck surgery by his surgeon and the Philadelphia Eagles' spine specialist Alex Vaccaro.

The veteran safety has already received some interest from teams, working out for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Whitehead, 29, has been out of football since he was seriously injured in the automobile crash on Jan. 4, 2025. A former fourth-round pick of the Bucs in 2018, Whitehead spent two years with the Jets in 2022-23 before returning to Tampa Bay in 2024.

He has career numbers of 11 interceptions, 557 tackles and 45 passes defensed in 105 games (101 starts).