Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy cleared after shooting; recovery timeline TBD

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy has been medically cleared for football activities just over two months after being shot in the upper leg, head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday.

Hardy was shot while attending an outdoor concert on May 10 in Laurel, Miss.

"We anticipate he will make a recovery, but what that recovery will look like after having a bullet strike you is still to be determined," Drinkwitz said Monday at SEC Media Days. "We do not know exactly what the return to play progression is because there's not a lot of literature to that on this.

"We do anticipate this return to play protocol could take anywhere from five-to-eight weeks, and at the end of the eight weeks, we still don't know what the recovery will be -- is he the same Ahmad Hardy as he was last year? My anticipation and what I've seen and the way he's attacked his rehab, he's going to be a better Ahmad Hardy than he was before."

Drinkwitz said Hardy likely learned an important lesson during the ordeal.

"I think there's a youthfulness feel of invincibility for all of these guys right now from 18 to 22 (years) old, and they're empowered more now than they've ever been before, whether that's financially or influence," Drinkwitz said. "I think for Ahmad, there was that moment there where he realized he was mortal, and there could be really bad outcomes if you don't make the right decisions consistently.

"It was an unfortunate accident, incident and it wasn't something he had any intention, nobody did. When you go to a concert, you don't expect to be a victim of a random act of violence, especially gun violence. But I've been very, very proud of the way he has approached his recovery. This was a great opportunity for Ahmad to learn and for our student-athletes to learn. Also a great reminder there's no place for gun violence in this world and that we need to do a better job of policing gun violence."

Missouri opens the 2026 season on Sept. 3 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Columbia, Mo. That is approximately 6 1/2 weeks into the recovery timeline.

Hardy, 20, is a Mississippi native. He began his career at Louisiana-Monroe, where he was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year after he led the conference in rushing yards (1,351) and rushing touchdowns (13) on 237 attempts.

He transferred to Missouri, where he ranked second among FBS players with 1,649 rushing yards last season, a mark that broke the Tigers' single-season record. He earned SEC Newcomer of the Year honors, was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and a consensus All-American while scoring 16 TDs and averaging 6.4 yards on his 256 rushing attempts.