Report: NFL analyst Ryan Clark laid off by ESPN

In the first of another round of layoffs at ESPN, the network parted ways with NFL analyst and former NFL standout Ryan Clark on Monday.

The move occurred as Clark, who has been with ESPN for 11 years, was on the air during "NFL Live." Sources told The Athletic that Clark was told of the decision during the broadcast and the outspoken 13-year former NFL safety did not finish the program.

Clark's departure had been rumored since February and those rumors ramped up last week, according to The Athletic.

The Emmy-Award winning Clark was earning about $2 million per year.

ESPN sources told Sports Business Journal the move was planned for Tuesday, but the network was receiving media inquiries and feared the news would leak out before they could inform Clark.

Disney, the parent company of ESPN and the NFL Network, is expected to cut ties with additional on-air ESPN personnel, and a larger number of NFL Network employees, as soon as Tuesday.

ESPN acquired NFL Network in February, giving the NFL a 10% stake in ESPN. The deal was valued at approximately $3 billion.