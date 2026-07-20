Report: Owners finalizing extension for Roger Goodell

NFL owners expect to finalize a contract extension with commissioner Roger Goodell "in the coming months," Front Office Sports reported Monday.

Goodell's current contract expires in March 2027. The extension would keep him place to oversee negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement with the players and new broadcasting deals, per the report.

Goodell, 67, will mark his 20th anniversary as the NFL boss this September.

The report said there is no known opposition to an extension, which could be announced as soon as the special Aug. 26 owners' meeting in Atlanta where the proposed sale of the Seattle Seahawks is expected to be ratified. The owners also have a quarterly meeting scheduled for October in New York.

The NFL declined to comment on the report from Front Office Sports.

The league's current CBA with the NFL Players Association runs through the 2030 season. The major sticking point to be ironed out in the near future is a potential 18-game regular season.

The current broadcasting rights deals signed in 2021 were valued at $110 billion over 11 years, but the NFL can opt out early.