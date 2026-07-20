Reports: Packers DT Devonte Wyatt agrees to 3-year, $57M extension

The Green Bay Packers and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt agreed to a three-year, $57 million extension on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The extension begins with the 2027 season. Wyatt will make $12.94 million this season in the fifth and final season of his rookie contract.

Wyatt, 28, played in just 10 games last season due to sustaining a broken fibula and torn ankle ligaments during a Thanksgiving Day contest against the Detroit Lions. He had 27 tackles, four sacks and six stops for losses.

Wyatt has played 57 games (15 starts) for Green Bay over four seasons and has 101 tackles, 16 sacks and three fumble recoveries. He also had 21 tackles for losses.

Wyatt is expected to be ready for the start training camp after missing Green Bay's offseason program. He was a first-round pick (28th overall) by the Packers in 2022.