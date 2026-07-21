Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to 3-year, $51.3M extension

All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks agreed to a three-year, $51.3 million extension with the Miami Dolphins, agent Erik Burkhardt confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal includes $35 million in guaranteed money for Brooks, who initially joined the Dolphins in March 2024 on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

The 28-year-old led the NFL in combined tackles (183) and solo tackles (99) last season and was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

A first-round pick by Seattle in 2020, Brooks has 839 tackles, 13 sacks and one interception in 97 games (89 starts) over six seasons with the Seahawks and Dolphins.

Miami, in a rebuilding mode under new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, has made it a priority to extend deals with its leaders after shedding veterans like wideout Tyreek Hill, linebacker Bradley Chubb, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive lineman James Daniels.

The Dolphins also signed quarterback Malik Willis, running back De'Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer to contract extensions this offseason.

Miami missed the playoffs last season after finishing third in the AFC East with a 7-10 record, after starting the season at 2-7. Head coach Mike McDaniel was fired at the end of the season.