Report: Georgia RB Dante Dowdell injured in accident

Georgia running back Dante Dowdell was admitted to an Atlanta hospital with serious injuries following an all-terrain vehicle accident, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart confirmed to ESPN that Dowdell was injured in the accident near his home in Mississippi.

Dowdell was set to join his fourth program in four seasons after he played as a freshman at Oregon before transfers to Nebraska for the 2024 season and Kentucky last season.

In 30 college games over three seasons, Dowdell has rushed for 1,264 yards on 272 carries with 16 touchdowns. His best season came with Nebraska when he ran for 614 yards on 143 carries with 12 TDs.

Smart said there is no timetable for a potential return, and no certainty that Dowdell will be able to recover in time to play this season.