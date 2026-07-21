Training camps open with rookies reporting for five teams

Fifty days before the NFL regular season begins, five teams opened training camp on Tuesday with rookies reporting for the Bills, Texans, Patriots, Panthers and Dolphins.

Carolina kicks off the preseason with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona's report day is Wednesday for rookies and veterans.

Before starting the regular season in Australia, the Rams and 49ers are also set to start camp this week. The NFC West rivals face off Down Under on Sept. 10.

Every NFL team reports to camp no later than July 28.

Nearly one-third of the league introduced a new head coach in the offseason with 10 coaching changes. A few don't truly qualify as "new" with familiar faces relocated to Pittsburgh, Nashville, New York and Atlanta.

Buffalo elevated offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach, replacing Sean McDermott.

Mike McCarthy is back on the sideline with the Steelers and has Aaron Rodgers returning as his quarterback. Former Jets coach Robert Saleh took over the Tennessee Titans and longtime Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is now calling the shots for the Giants. Former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski was fired by the Browns, but quickly hired to lead the Atlanta Falcons.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks -- who were the first team to have their rookies report on July 17 -- will hold their first full-squad workout at the team facility in Renton, Wash., on July 24. The Seahawks open the preseason at home on Aug. 15, welcoming the Dallas Cowboys to Lumen Field.

Seattle plays the first regular-season game of the 2026 campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in a Super Bowl rematch with the visiting New England Patriots.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, hosts the Super Bowl on Feb. 14.