Reports: 49ers bring back WR Deebo Samuel on 1-year, $7 million deal

Deebo Samuel agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $7 million, reuniting with San Francisco following a season away from the team that drafted him.

Multiple outlets reported the agreement but it was yet to be made official by the 49ers late Thursday.

Samuel was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2019 and was a productive, versatile weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense for six seasons. He played outside receiver, slot receiver and "wide back" before being traded to the Washington Commanders prior to the 2025 season.

He had 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in his only season in Washington, where starting quarterback Jayden Daniels was in and out of the lineup with multiple injuries.

An unsigned free agent, Samuel's phone rang when the 49ers began feeling anxious about the status of their wide receiver corps yet again. Free agent Christian Kirk (calf) and projected starter Ricky Pearsall (knee) are fighting injuries and reliable receiving target George Kittle at tight end won't likely be ready for the opener.

The 49ers also signed Mike Evans, who turns 33 in August, after he totaled 866 receptions for 13,052 yards and 108 TD catches in 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.