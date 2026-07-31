Giants RB Cam Skattebo on bungled backflip: ‘We live and we learn’

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said he is "99.9% OK" following a gruesome leg and ankle injury last season.

That's in spite of an ill-advised backflip that was caught on camera a few weeks back.

Skattebo owned up to what he called a "dumb" decision to perform a backflip while attending Fanatics Fest in New York, indicating he wasn't likely to strain himself in that way again as he finishes his recovery.

He landed awkwardly on the right ankle that required surgery last fall, though in a relief to the Giants' staff and front office, it did not result in a setback in his recovery.

"Obviously I do some dumb things here and there, but I learn from it," Skattebo told reporters Friday at the Giants' training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. "My coach talked to me, told me how he felt, and I learned from it. And will I go do that backflip again? Probably not. We live and we learn, and we move on."

Skattebo, an emerging character in the NFL, was not ready to quash the idea of ever flipping again. It's a different story when it comes to celebrating a touchdown, for example.

"When game time comes around, we'll see (when) game time comes around," Skattebo said. "But right now, we're focused on training camp, and we'll keep the backflips off the field for now."

Skattebo, 24, had his promising rookie season cut short when he was injured Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in eight games, starting the final five leading up to his injury, and rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

Skattebo also caught flak for participating in a WWE "Monday Night Raw" show the following month, weeks removed from surgery.

His new head coach, John Harbuagh, and New York general manager Joe Schoen were less than pleased when they found out about the July 18 backflip.

"He's a young man that's still getting used to the spotlight and in New York City and you got to be conscious of your actions, not only from a health standpoint, but a perception standpoint," Schoen said earlier this week. "But he knows I'd rather him not do that, especially this close to camp. But also a testament to how good of a job our training staff did and medical staff did in terms of getting him back and ready to go here as we start camp."

Asked for his initial reaction to the video, Schoen replied, "I think (Harbaugh) said, ‘If you're going to do it, at least land it, you know?'"

Skattebo's goal is to be ready for Week 1 and lead the Giants' backfield in his sophomore NFL campaign. But he is also likely to stay true to himself and his personality.

"People say I'm the people's guy, so I'm going to continue to be people's guy," Skattebo said. "Giving kids high fives, you never know when that kid's going to cry because he got a high five from me. I'm going to continue to be who I am and hopefully make everybody happy around me and continue to be positive.

"If a kid wants a backflip, he'll see the backflip when it's touchdown time."