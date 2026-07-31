Packers activate TE Tucker Kraft (knee) from PUP list

The Green Bay Packers activated tight end Tucker Kraft from the physically unable to perform list on Friday.

Kraft, 25, had surgery last November to repair a torn right ACL and is expected to be eased back into practice.

"No team (drills)," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday's session at training camp. "So, we're just going to kind of get him back ingrained into the process and into individual. What's great is when they do come off PUP, then now he can partake in some of the walk-through periods, especially that we do in the evenings, just to get him back hearing the call, lining up and then just going through that."

Kraft currently is about 8 1/2 months removed from surgery, just short of the nine-month mark the Packers typically wait for before allowing a player returning from a torn ACL to do 11-on-11 drills.

"The way he looks, you'd think he's ready to go ... but there's a lot of science behind the nine-month mark, and so we'll be very cautious as we head into it," general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

Kraft had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games before the injury last season.

The 2023 second-round draft pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking for a long-term deal.

"I think it would be best if we got it done as soon as possible," Kraft said on Wednesday, per ESPN.

Kraft has 113 receptions for 1,551 yards and 15 touchdowns in 42 career games (33 starts).