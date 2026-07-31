Signed to start, Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier embracing Love despite demotion

Tyler Allgeier left Atlanta for a chance to start, leaving behind a timeshare with Falcons All-Pro Bijan Robinson for a vacant No. 1 spot on the Arizona Cardinals' running back depth chart.

But as Allgeier knows from experience, depth charts are temporary.

The Cardinals invested the No. 3 pick in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, a bit of a recurring theme in Allgeier's pro career since rushing for 1,035 yards as a rookie in 2022.

Atlanta drafted Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the following draft.

A year later, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract worth $40 million per season in free agency, and weeks later drafted Michael Penix Jr. to play the same position.

Same stuff, different year? Allgeier is trying to keep it all in perspective.

"We're just building that relationship and we're pretty close right now,"

Allgeier said of Love, whose rookie four-year, $53 million contract represents a record-setting deal for running backs. "There's no point in being a jerk about it. That's not going to get you anywhere in life, in this business, in this sport."

Allgeier understands the investment in Love is an outward indication of how the Cardinals will view the split of work at the position. Veteran James Conner is also in the mix, but returning from a season-ending ankle injury.

He said first-year coach Mike LaFleur is helping making the transition easier by leading with transparency and constant communication in the RB room.

"I knew what I was getting into, and we're here now deep into camp," Allgeier said. "We're splitting (reps) and it is great competition right now."