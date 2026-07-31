Tony Romo's OWI Case Grows: Open Bottle, Over $1,500 in Fines

What broke as a routine first-offense traffic stop near CBS's lead analyst's Wisconsin hometown hardened over the week into an open-container citation and mounting fines ahead of a September court date.
A stop on I-43
Tony Romo, CBS's lead NFL game analyst since 2017 and a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback across 14 seasons in Dallas, was arrested in Milwaukee on the night of July 23 on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped around 6:18 p.m. while traveling southbound on Interstate 43 and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests before being booked and released at roughly 11 p.m. He was given a court date of Sept. 21. The location carried its own weight: Romo is a native of Burlington, Wis., where his old high school plays on a field named for him. The initial framing was reassuring for anyone worried about his standing at the network. In Wisconsin, a first-offense OWI is generally a civil offense rather than a criminal charge, with a citation typically carrying a fine of a few hundred dollars.
The first consequence
The first tangible fallout landed away from the booth. Romo, an avid and accomplished golfer who has won the celebrity American Century Championship three times, withdrew from the Texas State Open that was set to begin that Tuesday in Tyler, Texas. The Cascades Country Club confirmed he had pulled out of an event he had played nine previous times. It was a small, voluntary step — no CBS discipline was reported, and his Nantz-and-Wolfson broadcast role was never said to be in question — but it was the first sign that Romo and those around him were treating the arrest as more than a footnote.
Why the later reporting matters
By the end of the week the tidy first-night version had frayed. A citation from the sheriff's office noted that an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage was found on the passenger side during an inventory of Romo's vehicle — a detail absent from the earliest accounts — carrying a $267 fine on its own. The same citation put the fine for the OWI charge itself at $1,066, with an additional $235 for unsafe passing on the right. That is a long way from the $150-to-$300 first-offense figure that framed the story on day one, and it is the gap this piece exists to flag: the same court date of Sept. 21 now sits atop an open-container finding and better than $1,500 in potential fines rather than a nominal ticket. None of it alters the legal posture — a first-offense OWI in Wisconsin remains a civil matter — but it does change how seriously the incident reads for a broadcaster whose entire public value rests on credibility and steadiness. The wire moved three times on Romo this week; only by reading all three does the actual shape of what he is facing come into focus.