Tony Romo's OWI Case Grows: Open Bottle, Over $1,500 in Fines

What broke as a routine first-offense traffic stop near CBS's lead analyst's Wisconsin hometown hardened over the week into an open-container citation and mounting fines ahead of a September court date.

A stop on I-43

Tony Romo, CBS's lead NFL game analyst since 2017 and a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback across 14 seasons in Dallas, was arrested in Milwaukee on the night of July 23 on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Romo was stopped around 6:18 p.m. while traveling southbound on Interstate 43 and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests before being booked and released at roughly 11 p.m. He was given a court date of Sept. 21. The location carried its own weight: Romo is a native of Burlington, Wis., where his old high school plays on a field named for him. The initial framing was reassuring for anyone worried about his standing at the network. In Wisconsin, a first-offense OWI is generally a civil offense rather than a criminal charge, with a citation typically carrying a fine of a few hundred dollars.

The first consequence

The first tangible fallout landed away from the booth. Romo, an avid and accomplished golfer who has won the celebrity American Century Championship three times, withdrew from the Texas State Open that was set to begin that Tuesday in Tyler, Texas. The Cascades Country Club confirmed he had pulled out of an event he had played nine previous times. It was a small, voluntary step — no CBS discipline was reported, and his Nantz-and-Wolfson broadcast role was never said to be in question — but it was the first sign that Romo and those around him were treating the arrest as more than a footnote.

Why the later reporting matters