49ers WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) to miss season

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall requires right knee surgery and will miss the 2026 season.

General manager John Lynch confirmed on Saturday that Pearsall needs a procedure to repair a torn PCL.

Pearsall, a 2024 first-round pick, experienced pain and swelling in his knee earlier this week at training camp. He initially sustained the injury in Week 4 last season and wound up appearing in only nine games.

Through his first two seasons, Pearsall has recorded 67 catches for 928 yards and three scores in 20 contests.

The 49ers placed Pearsall, 25, on injured reserve Saturday and also confirmed the signing of wideout Deebo Samuel. Terms were not disclosed but reports earlier in the week said Samuel returns on a one-year deal for $7 million. Samuel will replace Pearsall of the 49ers' roster.

Samuel, 30, caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five TDs in 16 games last season with the Washington Commanders.

Samuel played for San Francisco from 2019-24, posting 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 TDs in 81 games.