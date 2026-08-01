Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off practice field

Buffalo Bills veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustained an injury to his lower right leg on Saturday and was carted off the practice field.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known for Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson, 28, won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 season before he was traded to the Houston Texans on March 11, 2025.

He played just three games with the Texans before catching on with Chicago and playing seven more contests with the Bears. He totaled 66 tackles and three sacks and two interceptions in 2025.

Gardner-Johnson has 20 interceptions, 370 tackles and seven sacks in 87 career games (71 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2019-21), Eagles (2022, 2024), Detroit Lions (2023), Texans and Bears.