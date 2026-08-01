Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen carted off practice field (NFL)

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jun 9, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) runs drills during the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory mini-camp at the Chiefs practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

NFL

Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen carted off practice field

By Field Level Media

Aug 1, 202612:05 pm

Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Cyrus Allen was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury on Saturday after he collided with a teammate during a special teams drill.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known for Allen, who had difficulty putting weight on his left leg before a cart was summoned to take him back to the locker room.

Allen, 23, impressed head coach Andy Reid during the first few days of training camp.

"He's done a nice job," Reid said Friday. "The quarterback trusts him."

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Allen was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

--Field Level Media

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