Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen carted off practice field

Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Cyrus Allen was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury on Saturday after he collided with a teammate during a special teams drill.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known for Allen, who had difficulty putting weight on his left leg before a cart was summoned to take him back to the locker room.

Allen, 23, impressed head coach Andy Reid during the first few days of training camp.

"He's done a nice job," Reid said Friday. "The quarterback trusts him."

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Allen was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.