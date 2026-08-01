DeAndre Hopkins joins Georgia Tech as assistant WRs coach

Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has been hired as an assistant wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech.

Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key made the announcement on Friday for Hopkins, who auditioned for a coaching role last week with the New England Patriots.

"DeAndre is one of the greatest receivers of all-time, but his value to our program goes far beyond that," Key said in a statement. "He has an exceptional knowledge of what we're doing on offense due to his long relationship with (offensive coordinator) George Godsey and strong familiarity with the ACC, but most importantly, he's a leader of men that I'm very excited for our players to be around, on and off the field."

Despite his foray into coaching, Hopkins took to social media to note that his playing career isn't done.

"I Haven't retired from the @NFL ... But if you're a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB," Hopkins wrote on X on Saturday morning.

Hopkins, 34, recorded just 22 catches for 330 yards in 17 games (three starts) last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

He has totaled 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdown catches in 195 NFL games (172 starts).

Hopkins has seven career 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has caught over 100 passes four times. He earned first-team All-Pro honors three straight years (2017-19).

Hopkins spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He spent three seasons with Arizona before being released, and he also played with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.