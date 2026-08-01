Falcons, G Matthew Bergeron agree to 4-year extension

The Atlanta Falcons and left guard Matthew Bergeron have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season.

The team announced the deal on Saturday but didn't provide any financial terms. ESPN and NFL Network said the contract is worth $96 million, with $60 million fully guaranteed.

"Matthew is the type of player you build around," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "He's establishing himself as one of the top young guards in the NFL, and his toughness, consistency and leadership have made him a cornerstone of our offensive line and the culture we're building in Atlanta.

"Extending players like Matthew reflects our commitment to investing in the trenches and building a strong foundation for the future."

Bergeron, 26, is a native of Montreal who played in college at Syracuse. The Falcons selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and Bergeron has played in 49 of 51 possible games -- all starts.

With Bergeron teaming with left tackle Jake Matthews, the Falcons led the league in 2025 with 61 first downs from that side of the line. Matthews enters his 13th season as a starting offensive lineman for the team.

Bergeron told AtlantaFalcons.com that staying in Atlanta with the new contract "means the world" to him.

"I'm from Canada, and the second I got to Atlanta everybody welcomed me with open arms," he said. "Atlanta is a special place for me and my family. And now, I have the resources to give back to a community that has given me so much and changed my life."