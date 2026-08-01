Lions add veteran LB Devin White

The Detroit Lions signed veteran linebacker Devin White to a free-agent contract on Saturday.

White, 28, ranked third in the league with 174 tackles last season, his first with the Las Vegas Raiders. He now joins a Detroit defense featuring linebacker Jack Campbell, who was second in the NFL with 176 tackles in 2025.

White started all 17 games last season and also recorded 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, one interception and one forced fumble.

For his career, White has 759 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, 71 QB hits, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 100 regular-season games (93 starts) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-23), Houston Texans (2024) and Raiders.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

In 2020, he had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries over three playoff games, including an interception of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV as the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

White started the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released on Oct. 8 after being inactive for the first four games and missing a fifth game due to personal reasons.

Tampa Bay selected White fifth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU.