Reports: Steelers signing veteran S Rayshawn Jenkins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins, multiple outlets reported on Saturday.

Jenkins, 32, recorded 45 tackles and one interception in 17 games (three starts) last season with Cleveland.

He has 562 tackles, 11 interceptions and four forced fumbles in 139 games (92 starts) with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-23), Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Browns.

Jenkins, a fourth-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2017, has scored two defensive touchdowns: a pick-six in 2022 and a 102-yard fumble return in 2024.

Jenkins provides depth in the secondary behind starting safeties DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker, along with fellow veteran newcomer Darnell Savage.