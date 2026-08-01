Versatile Taysom Hill could find reunion with Broncos' Sean Payton

Taysom Hill's nine-season tenure with the New Orleans Saints is over and former coach Sean Payton could have a landing space for him.

Payton and the Denver Broncos are reportedly interested in bringing in the jack-of-all-trades Hill to discuss a reunion in the Mile High City.

Payton coached Hill in New Orleans from 2017-21 and successfully unleashed his versatility as a receiver, quarterback and rusher.

Hill, who turns 36 next month, could factor in all three roles with the Broncos. He enters this season with 2,426 passing yards and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions to go with a 7-2 record as a starter.

Hill has rushed for 2,551 yards, 34 touchdowns and recorded first downs on 179 on his 489 career rushing attempts.

As a receiver and tight end, Hill has 110 receptions for 1,034 yards and 11 scores. He accumulated first downs on 48 of his catches.

Hill also has 489 kickoff return yards during his career but it is highly unlikely he would be utilized in that role again.

With Bo Nix coming off ankle surgery, Hill could serve as the running quarterback in short-down situations and help Nix protect the ankle. Jarrett Stidham, who started the AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots in place of the injured Nix, is currently the No. 2 quarterback.

Hill was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017 before being released shortly before the start of the season and getting scooped up by New Orleans.

He passed for 43 touchdowns and rushed for 32 in parts of five seasons in Provo.