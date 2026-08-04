Jaguars OL Trystan Colon retires at age 28 (NFL)

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions center Trystan Colon (57) runs off the field at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

NFL

Jaguars OL Trystan Colon retires at age 28

By Field Level Media

Aug 4, 20269:32 pm

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, marking his retirement after six NFL seasons.

Colon, 28, signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in early June before the start of minicamp.

He played in 12 games at center with four starts last season for the Detroit Lions. He participated in 24% of the offensive snaps (183) and 19% of special teams snaps (66).

Formerly known as Colon-Castillo, he played in a total of 63 games with 19 starts for the Baltimore Ravens (2020-22), Arizona Cardinals (2023-24) and Lions. He played all three interior line positions.

--Field Level Media

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