Report: TE Zach Ertz (torn ACL) cleared for football activities

Free agent tight end Zach Ertz has officially been cleared for all football activities following a torn ACL last season, ESPN reported on Tuesday night.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, the 35-year-old Ertz intends to play this season, which would be his 14th. ESPN reported that he was catching footballs thrown by his former college quarterback, Andrew Luck, on Tuesday at Stanford University in California.

Ertz injured his right knee during the Washington Commanders' 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 7, 2025.

He posted 50 receptions for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games (all starts) last season while playing on a one-year contract with the Commanders.

Ertz won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

His 825 career receptions are fifth all-time among tight ends, while his 8,592 yards rank eighth at the position.

Ertz has 57 touchdowns in 181 regular-season games (143 starts) with the Eagles (2013-21), Arizona Cardinals (2021-23) and Commanders (2024-25).