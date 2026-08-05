Aaron Donald, Rams reunion nearing reality with official workout

Aaron Donald worked out for the Rams on Wednesday, the strongest indication yet the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is tapping out on retirement.

Word of Donald's workout appeared on the NFL's official transaction log released at 4 p.m. ET daily. Because the workout was held at the Rams' team facility and Donald used official gear, the Rams are required to report his participation to the league or risk disciplinary action.

"Did it come across as a tryout?" Rams coach Sean McVay asked NFL media members gathered after practice.

"Best tryout we've ever had. I think he could make the team."

A nearly certain Pro Football Hall of Fame selection when his eligibility arrives (five years post-retirement), Donald had 111 career sacks in 10 NFL seasons with the Rams. He also had 24 forced fumbles in 154 career games. Donald turned 35 in May, about one month before discussions of his potential return to the Rams escalated.

Donald informed Rams defensive end Myles Garrett he was seriously considering rejoining the team after sitting out the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He's officially on the NFL's retired list. He can apply for reinstatement with the league office to be removed from the retired list. It's likely the NFL would grant the Rams an exception for their training camp roster until Donald is ready to be activated.

Garrett, acquired from the Browns in the offseason deal that involved Jared Verse, and McVay recently voiced optimism that Donald was ready to play again.

McVay said last week things were "going in the right direction" with Donald.

Garrett, 30, is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He set the NFL's single-season sack record with 23 last season. He has 125.5 career sacks in nine seasons.