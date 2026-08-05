Cards RB Jeremiyah Love will not play in Hall of Fame Game

Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will not take the field in the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the status for Love, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Love on the sideline, the Cardinals are expected to feature offseason acquisition Tyler Allgeier, among others.

Love was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season at Notre Dame, finishing third behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia.

Love won the Doak Walker Award winner as the top running back in college football.

He racked up 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as 27 receptions for 280 yards and three TDs. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and his 21 total touchdowns broke the Fighting Irish's single-season record set by Jerome Bettis (20) in 1991.